'Assured' Isted earns praise from Luton chief and match-winner Cornick after his confident Bluebirds display

Luton boss Nathan Jones was quick to praise keeper Harry Isted for his ‘assured’ display during yesterday’s 1-0 win at Cardiff City.

The 25-year-old was summoned from the bench for the second time this season after James Shea suffered a nasty-looking knee injury as he collided with Town defender Tom Lockyer when collecting a cross just before the break.

Although Shea tried to play on, it was quickly apparent that he couldn’t, meaning as he had against Chelsea in the FA Cup when Jed Steer was injured, Isted took over between the posts.

He didn’t have a great deal to do in the second period, but what did come his way was handled with real authority, making some confident claims from corners, coming off his line to save at the feet of Mark Harris and also gathering Tommy Doyle’s low shot, with Isted’s kicking on point too.

Jones said: “I think he just looked very assured, he wasn’t like a nervous keeper coming on.

"He wouldn’t have come on in a bigger game than the Chelsea game, so he’s had good experience of it.

"He’s been excellent for us, he trains well, trains at the level, works hard, so he gets his reward.”

Town keeper Harry Isted applauds the visiting fans after Luton's 1-0 win at Cardiff on Monday - pic: Gareth Owen

After making his FA Cup debut for the Hatters, Isted’s appearance at the Cardiff City Stadium was not only his Championship bow, but a maiden Football League outing as well, having featured in the National League when on loan at Wealdstone last term.

Match-winner Harry Cornick admitted both he and his team-mates had full belief that the inexperienced stopper wouldn’t let the occasion get to him, adding: “He was excellent.

"He came out for two crosses, couple of saves, I feel comfortable with him in the net, but he’s one of my best mates, so I know what he’s capable of.

"Everyone in the changing room knows what he’s capable of, and in training, he’s a fantastic keeper every day.

"We know how good he is, it’s about showing it now and making sure if he gets his chance he takes it.

"Everyone’s confident with him in the net, there’s no feeling worried, we all have faith in him and he was excellent today again.