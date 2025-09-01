Attacker Morris wants to 'excite' Luton fans after agreeing Dons switch

New Hatter outlines his hopes at Kenilworth Road

New Town signing Shayden Morris is determined to ‘excite’ the Hatters fans after completing his hotly anticipated move from Scottish Premier League side Aberdeen this morning.

The 23-year-old, who was born in Newham, playing youth football with current Luton loanee Gideon Kodua, then beginning his career at Southend United, before moving to Fleetwood Town's academy on a two-year scholarship in 2018, making his senior debut for the Cod Army during the 2019-20 campaign in the EFL Trophy. Morris then had his breakthrough year in the 2021-22 season, with 30 appearances, two goals and one assist, which saw him snapped up by Aberdeen for an undisclosed fee in August 2022.

He played 16 times for the Dons that term, featuring in another 20 games during the 2023-24 campaign, including once in the Europa League Conference League with an assist in the 2-0 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt. Last year Morris showed just what he can bring in an attacking sense though, with 49 outings for Aberdeen, scoring five goals and adding 13 assists too, leaving the Dons having played 87 times, with 15 assists in total.

Shayden Morris has signed for the Hatters - pic: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

On his hopes at Kenilworth Road, then speaking to the club’s official website, Morris said: “I want to excite the fans, I think I’m quite an exciting player, I like to get the fans off their seats so, I also want to help my team as much as possible, whether that’s any kind of contribute, goals and assists, I want to try and get more goal and assists, that’s a big part of what I want to try and do and I feel, after speaking with the manager, that this is the place I can do that, to help the team and to excite some Luton fans.”