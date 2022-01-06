Attention to detail from Town chief Jones is of Premier League standard according to Hatters forward Muskwe

Town forward Admiral Muskwe with team-mate Carlos Mendes Gomes

The attention to detail shown by Hatters boss Nathan Jones is of Premier League standard according to Town attacker Admiral Muskwe.

Harare-born Muskwe came through the ranks at Leicester City, a top flight club since 2014, named the club’s Academy Player of the Season in 2016, and penning a first professional contract soon afterwards.

Although he had loan spells at Swindon and Wycombe Wanderers, the forward, who made a number of Checkatrade Trophy appearances for the Foxes U21s side, worked under the likes Brendan Rodgers, Claude Puel and Claudio Ranieri during his time at the King Power Stadium.

Opting to leave permanently in the summer to join the Hatters, Muskwe has already been hugely impressed by what he seen on the training ground from Town's manager, who committed his long-term future to the club this week, signing a new deal until 2027.

On what he felt Jones' top qualities were, the Zimbabwe international said: "The attention to detail, coming from Leicester in the Premier League, I noticed the minor details, other aspects which maybe other coaches don’t do.

"But coming here, it’s exactly the same.

"The little details, the structure of the training, and every single thing.

"No stone’s left unturned, everything’s planned to the smallest detail and everything's done to perfection, or as close to perfection as we possibly can.

"I think that puts us in a good position going into every game.

"We’re all delighted with it (new contract), what he’s done for the club, from where it was and where he’s taken it.

"Hopefully he’ll continue to take it further and to even bigger and better things.