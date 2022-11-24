Backroom team complete for new Hatters chief as he excited to appoint experienced duo to his coaching staff

Town's new assistant managers Paul Trollope and Richie Kyle at Luton's first training session back this morning

Luton boss Rob Edwards has confirmed his backroom staff is now in place after announcing the arrivals of Paul Trollope and Richie Kyle as his assistant managers this afternoon.

With Nathan Jones departing for Southampton earlier this month, taking his number two Chris Cohen and first team coach Alan Sheehan with him to St Mary’s, Edwards, who was named as his successor last Thursday, has moved to replace the duo with his first two appointments as Hatters chief.

In have come former Bristol Rovers and Cardiff manager Trollope, who has also been assistant to Chris Hughton at Birmingham, Norwich, Brighton and most recently Nottingham Forest.

Meanwhile, Edwards’ number two at Forest Green Rovers and Watford, Kyle, is also on board, as the Town boss confirmed that Kevin Dearden and Kevin Pilkington will remain as head of goalkeeping and goalkeeper coach respectively, while Jared Roberts-Smith is still head of sports science.

Speaking to the press today, Edwards said: “As far as I’m concerned, we’re done and we’re in a great place.

“I’m really excited to have these two gentlemen alongside me, two assistant managers who we’ve been working hard to get in.

“Richie I’ve obviously worked with before at Forest Green and at Watford.

"I’ve known him for a long, long time, from a decade ago now when Richie was working at Blackpool when I retired and then from our time at the FA as well.

“He’s a lifelong coach, been coaching for 20 years now and I’m really excited to be working again with Richie and then Paul, who I’ve actually known from even further back, from fairly early on in my career.

“We had a few Wales camps together and then we’ve more recently linked up with again and he’s someone that I’ve got a lot of time for and respect for.

“He’s had a fantastic career as a player, as a manager and as a coach, we’re really lucky to have him and his expertise alongside us.

"So I’m really happy with the team that we’ve got to add to what is already a fantastic team here of staff and people, so really pleased to have Richie and Paul here with me.”

Although the pair are different in both age and their career path to date, with Trollope having turned 50 this year, turning out for Torquay United, Derby County, Fulham, Coventry City and Northampton Town as a player, while also representing Wales nine times as well.

Meanwhile, Kyle, 38, has coached ever since leaving Liverpool John Moores University, where he studied Sports Development and Physical Education, with roles at Blackburn Rovers, Everton, Blackpool and the FA too, as Edwards added: “I know Paul is a little bit older and he has got great experience, but Richie has been coaching for 20 years as well and working with people at a high level for a long, long time.

"So I think with the two people that I’ve got, fantastic knowledge and expertise and people that I’m going to be really be able to lean on, people that I’m going to need, and people that the players can really lean on and they’re going to need as well.

"When we sat and spoke to the lads earlier today, we had our first meeting with the players, I said these guys are coaches and they’re great people.

"They’re great with people, so they’re going to give the players a lot of time.

"Our main aim is to improve the group as a whole, and try and win football matches, but also while you’re doing that, you want to help improve individuals.

