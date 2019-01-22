Baggies assistant 'turns down' Luton offer

West Bromwich Albion assistant Graeme Jones has turned down the chance to manage Luton Town according to Baggies boss Darren Moore.

The 48-year-old former Belgium number two, who helped Roberto Martinez guide the country to third at the World Cup last year, was appointed to Moore's backroom staff in August.

Moore revealed that his assistant, who had been with Martinez at Everton, Wigan and Swansea, while playing for both Doncaster Rovers and Wigan Athletic among others during his career, will remain at the Hawthorns.

He told the Express & Star: “Graeme’s spoken to me and Luton himself and has turned down the offer.

"As far as we’re concerned the matter has been dealt with and we move on.”

Jones remains 12/1 with league sponsors SkyBet for the vacancy at Kenilworth Road, with current favourite the former Barnsley manager Paul Heckingbottom (1/1), ahead of Steve Robinson (3/1), Ryan Lowe (9/2) and Mark Warburton (13/2).