Baggies players warned as apologetic Bruce not prepared to accept Albion's second performance during Hatters defeat

West Brom boss Steve Bruce watches on from the dug-out on Saturday

West Bromwich Albion chief Steve Bruce has issued to a warning to his under-performing players that he won't accept any more performances like the second 45 minutes they served up during Saturday's 2-0 defeat at Kenilworth Road.

After a goalless first period in which Karlan Grant hit the bar when pouncing on an error from Kal Naismith, while former England and Liverpool forward Andy Carroll was denied by keeper Jed Steer, the visitors never looked like replicating that after the break.

It was Luton who came on the stronger, Cameron Jerome powering home a header on 55 minutes from Naismith's free kick to open his account for the club, while Allan Campbell's 22-yard blast sealed the victory.

Although Carroll thundered an effort against the woodwork late on, Bruce, who is now three games without a win since taking over earlier this month, said: "I have to say that our reaction to conceding Luton's first goal was not enough.

“To say I'm disappointed with it is an understatement.

“I can only apologise to the people who follow us because as soon as we went a goal behind we didn't do anything at all to redeem it.

“First half I was probably as pleased as I have been in the three games I've been here.

“There were one or two opportunities where we must score to give everybody a lift but second was not acceptable.

“In the second half we didn't deal well enough with the ball to create chances.

“Andy's header in the last minute was about as good as we got, and that was disappointing.

“The reason I've come in is to work with good players, but it's all very well being a good player on paper - you've got to go and show it on the pitch.

“Now's the time for us to battle a bit. West Brom were playing in the Premier League last year but that doesn't stand for anything when you come to Luton Town who are fighting away in the Championship and making a fist of it.

“You've got to have a bit more about you than we did today.

“One thing I won't do is try to flannel anybody. I won't accept that second half from a team of mine and we have to try and instil that into them.