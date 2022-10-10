Baggies sack Bruce following Luton stalemate

West Bromwich Albion have announced they have sacked manager Steve Bruce following their goalless draw at home to Luton on Saturday.

The Baggies had only won once from their opening 12 matches going into the fixture, sitting third bottom in the table, as the majority of the 21,000-plus crowd stuck with their under-fire boss during the first 80 minutes.

However, once Brandon Thomas-Asante and Grady Diangana were withdrawn for Karlan Grant and John Swift in the closing stages that all changed, the atmosphere becoming particularly unpleasant for both Bruce and the board, with home fans voicing their displeasure, calling for them to go.

The Albion board decided to act this morning, dismissing Bruce, who took over in February, with a club statement saying: “West Bromwich Albion have today parted company with manager Steve Bruce.

"Backroom staff Steve Agnew, Stephen Clemence and Alex Bruce have also left The Hawthorns.

“The club would like to place on record its thanks to Steve Bruce and his coaching staff for their efforts since arriving in February.

“Under-21s coach Richard Beale will oversee first-team affairs on an interim basis, assisted by James Morrison and Gary Walsh.

“The process of recruiting a new manager is now under way and an appointment will be confirmed in due course.”

Speaking about the game, Bruce had praised the home fanbase and was also happy to earn a first clean sheet for eight games, as he said: “The one thing I’ve known is they’re a fantastically loyal support, 21,000 is quite remarkable.

“They are used to their team in the last 20 years being either in the Premier League or the top half of the division and we’re not at the moment.

“It’s difficult, but I understand the frustration totally.

“Whether I’m in charge or somebody else is in charge it’s going to be a difficult road ahead.”

“Defensively we were much, much better, which is what we had to address.

“Of course we’ve lost that little bit of attacking flair, which probably has seen us play so well, even though we haven’t won.

“Defensively, the way they went about their work, I couldn’t have asked for any more."

Luton chief Nathan Jones had backed his opposite number, who has been in charge for over 1,000 games during his lengthy career as a manager, to get things right, admitting his surprise that West Brom found themselves sitting in the relegation zone, as he added: “Steve knows, Steve is experienced enough to know, they’re a good side, they’re in a false position as once they get one win, once they click, they’re a fantastic side going forward.

"You have to really defend well against them, with the greatest of respect, they were really unfortunate not to beat Preston in midweek, they were really unfortunate not to beat Swansea here and that’s just how the Championship is.

"The margins are so small, but these are a good side and on their day they will hurt teams.