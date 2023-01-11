Baggies top scorer is suspended for Luton trip after being hit with violent conduct charge by the FA

Brandon Thomas-Asante is out of Saturday's trip to Kenilworth Road

West Bromwich Albion top scorer Brandon Thomas-Asante has been suspended for Saturday’s Sky Bet Championship fixture against the Hatters after being found guilty of violent conduct during the Baggies’ FA Cup clash against Chesterfield last weekend.

The 24-year-old was involved in a clash with Spireites right back Jeff King late in the game in which the forward was alleged to have elbowed his opponent, which was missed by referee Rebecca Welch at the time, the forward going on to score a dramatic equaliser to make it 3-3 moments later.

Thomas-Asante, who joined the Baggies for around £300,000 from Salford City at the end of August, is the club’s top scorer with seven goals in 19 matches since arriving at the Hawthorns.

However, he will now miss Saturday’s trip to Kenilworth Road, plus the FA Cup replay and Albion’s upcoming clash with Burnley as well.

A statement on the Baggies website said: “Brandon Thomas-Asante has been suspended for three matches following a breach of FA Rule E1.1 in Saturday’s FA Cup third-round tie at Chesterfield.

“The Football Association has issued a charge of violent conduct against the 24-year-old after reviewing an incident which took place in the 92nd minute of the 3-3 draw at the Technique Stadium.

"The club will not appeal the decision.