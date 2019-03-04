Bantams appoint Bowyer ahead of Hatters clash next week

Bradford City have appointed Gary Bowyer as their new manager just over a week before Luton head to Valley Parade for a crucial League One clash.

The Bantams lost 5-1 at Portsmouth on Saturday, as they sit second bottom in the table, six points adrift of safety with just 11 games to go.

Previous boss David Hopkin resigned after the 3-2 defeat at Walsall last month, with Bradford now having won just twice in 2019, drawing three times and losing five of their other eight games.

Bowyer's first fixture is at home to Peterborough this weekend, with the Hatters heading north on Tuesday for a midweek clash.

On taking over, Bowyer told the club's official website: "I am absolutely delighted to be here. This is a massive club and the opportunity to manage Bradford City doesn’t come along that often. It was one I had to take.

"I have been ready to get back into management for a while but it’s been about getting the right opportunity.

“That’s the most important thing. We have belief in the players and we are going to work very hard from now until the end of the season and concentrate on the games we have left.

“I remember coming here with Blackpool a couple of years back. It was the start of the season and the place was rocking.

“I speak to people who have managed here and know the supporters.

"They have said what a good club this is and the great fanbase it has - and what an impact they can have on the team when they get behind them.

“What I am really looking forward to is getting the stadium full and bouncing again.

“We will outline our demands to the players and what is expected from them. They are going to have to work very hard, stick together and have a right good go.

“As long as they do that, we will see where that takes us.”