Baptiste is released by QPR

Former Luton Town loan signing Alex Baptiste has been released by Championship side QPR.

The 33-year-old joined the R's from Preston North End two years ago and played 35 times in all competitions.

He signed for the Hatters in January along with Jason Cummings and Aaron Connolly, going on to make two substitute appearances, coming in the 3-0 win at Accrington Stanley and 2-2 home draw with AFC Wimbledon.

The experienced Baptiste has over 500 first team games to his name in a career that has seen him play for a host of clubs, including Mansfield, Blackpool and Bolton Wanderers.