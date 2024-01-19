Barkley feels late goals are proving 'pivotal' to Luton's attempts to stay up

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​Luton midfielder Ross Barkley believes that Town’s ability to score late on in games is proving ‘pivotal’ to the club’s attempts to remain a Premier League side this term.

The Hatters appeared down and out at Turf Moor on Friday night, as despite a hugely encouraging performance, in which thanks to Barkley they dominated possession and looked the better side against fellow relegation rivals Burnley, found themselves 1-0 down after Zeki Amdouni’s first half strike. But as they have done on so many occasions this term, 10 of them now in fact, Luton managed to find the net after the 80th minute mark, although this time they left it late even for them, Carlton Morris heading home inside five minutes of stoppage time to make it 1-1.

Speaking to TNT Sports afterwards, Barkley said: “It’s massive, a difficult place to come, we’re challenging at the bottom to get as high as possible up the league and they put in a difficult performance for us. But we dug in until the end, showed great character and the big man got the goal in the end, which he deserves. They are pivotal for us getting those last minute goals and it’s brilliant for us confidence-wise. We came here and came back from a goal down and got the point, so it’s good for the team.”

Carlton Morris rises highest to make it 1-1 against Burnley last Friday night - pic: Gareth Copley/Getty Images