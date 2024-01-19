Barkley feels late goals are proving 'pivotal' to Luton's attempts to stay up
Luton midfielder Ross Barkley believes that Town’s ability to score late on in games is proving ‘pivotal’ to the club’s attempts to remain a Premier League side this term.
The Hatters appeared down and out at Turf Moor on Friday night, as despite a hugely encouraging performance, in which thanks to Barkley they dominated possession and looked the better side against fellow relegation rivals Burnley, found themselves 1-0 down after Zeki Amdouni’s first half strike. But as they have done on so many occasions this term, 10 of them now in fact, Luton managed to find the net after the 80th minute mark, although this time they left it late even for them, Carlton Morris heading home inside five minutes of stoppage time to make it 1-1.
Speaking to TNT Sports afterwards, Barkley said: “It’s massive, a difficult place to come, we’re challenging at the bottom to get as high as possible up the league and they put in a difficult performance for us. But we dug in until the end, showed great character and the big man got the goal in the end, which he deserves. They are pivotal for us getting those last minute goals and it’s brilliant for us confidence-wise. We came here and came back from a goal down and got the point, so it’s good for the team.”
Morris’s fourth goal of the season was also the sixth time a player brought on by boss Rob Edwards has found the net this season, as Barkley added: “The last 15 or 20 minutes, a lot of our substitutes make the difference when they come on. They add energy, Carlton did that and long may it continue.”