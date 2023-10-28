Barkley fully recognises just how important the Hatters are as he targets a first Luton goal

England midfielder happy with how he has settled in at Kenilworth Road

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Midfielder Ross Barkley has already grasped just how important Luton are as a club during his brief stint at Kenilworth Road.

The 29-year-old wouldn’t have crossed paths with the Hatters much during the early years of his playing career, starting out at Everton and then going to Chelsea for £15m in 2018.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Luton Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spell on-loan at tomorrow’s opponents Aston Villa followed, before he moved abroad to play for French Ligue 1 side Nice last term, heading back to England, where he was snapped up by Town chief Rob Edwards on a free transfer.

After a difficult start that saw Barkley begin against former Blues and then West Ham, in a bid to rediscover his match sharpness, he pushed too hard and suffered an injury keeping him out of action for a month.

Back to come off the bench in the 1-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur, the midfielder was then able to reap the benefit of an international break spent training at the Brache, which was clear to see when starring as a second half substitute when the Hatters hit back to draw 2-2 with Nottingham Forest last Saturday.

After celebrating animatedly with the supporters following Elijah Adebayo’s stoppage time equaliser, Barkley said: “I’ve seen over the last month or so how important this club is, through the fans, through the staff at the club, the players that have experienced the club for a long time

Advertisement

Advertisement

"The difficulties of coming from the Conference all the way through, the character that the squad’s got, it's great to be a part of.

Ross Barkley celebrates Luton's equaliser at Nottingham Forest on Saturday - pic: Tony Marshall/Getty Images

"I’ve enjoyed every minute of it and I’m feeling much more like myself

"I’ve settled in really well, I’m comfortable with the staff, the players, and now the fans, so hopefully the next game or two I can score a goal and we get some wins.”

There was no doubting the top flight quality that Barkley has possessed during a career that has seen him earn 33 caps for England, also lifting the FA Cup, Europa League and FIFA Club World Cup.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With Town’s squad fairly short on such experience, bar Tim Krul and recent new arrival Andros Townsend, the midfielder was happy to add the knowhow which has seen him play over 230 Premier League games to proceedings.

He continued “We've been through a learning curve where the lads know how difficult it is.

"I’ve experienced it before, I'm seeing changes every week.

"The quality levels, the lads pushing and the fitness levels and confidence as well.”

Barkley hopes that should any players want to dip into the knowledge he has gained during his career, they will do, saying: “Just communicate with me, ask me questions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I try to set standards in training so the lads now this is difficult and needs to be 100 percent every day of the week.

"As if you take your foot off the gas you conceded silly goals.

Having had cameos in Town’s last two matches, Barkley is now ready to start at a side he played 24 times for in the 2020-21 campaign, scoring three goals, adding: “I feel confident, it’s down to the manager how we start games.

"Whatever decision the manager makes it’s about being ready, just being ready all the time.

“Hopefully we can pick up some wins up, even though it’s another big game for the squad.