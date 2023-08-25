Barkley makes first Hatters start as Edwards urges Luton to relish Friday night football

Summer signing Ross Barkley makes his first start for the Hatters against former side Chelsea after manager Rob Edwards made two changes to his side their Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge this evening.

The 29-year-old cost the Blues £15m back in 2018, spending four years in West London, before being released in 2022, as he comes in for Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Defender Reece Burke is also in after recovering from an injury suffered during pre-season, Mads Andersen dropping to the bench.

Ross Barkley starts for the Hatters this evening - pic: Andy Rowland

For the hosts, £115m Moises Caicedo makes his debut after joining from Brighton recently, as Town boss Rob Edwards urged his side to relish the experience of their first taste of Friday night football, with the game live on Sky Sports.

He said: “We're really looking forward to it and I’ve got to stress that, we've worked so hard to be here.

"Friday night football at Stamford Bridge, I’m really excited about it and we want to go and perform.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We can never guarantee a result, a win and taking points away, you can never do that in any game, but we can guarantee that we’re going to go and give absolutely everything, commit to our gameplan and go and perform.

"If we do that then our supporters will be clapping us off at the end and that will make me happy.

“I’m really looking forward to the game.

"This is what we’ve all worked so, so hard for, nights like this.

"Friday night football at Stamford Bridge, it’s a big reward for all the hard work that everyone at the football club has put in for a long, long time.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“That being said we want to enjoy the occasion by putting on a really good performance.”

“It’s a great opportunity for us, the players, everybody to give a really good impression of Luton Town Football Club.

"I really hope the players step up, I’m pretty sure they will.”

Blues: Robert Sanchez, Axel Disasi, Thiago Silva, Raheem Sterling, Enzo Fernandez, Nicholas Jackson, Ben Chilwell (C), Conor Gallagher, Moises Caicedo, Levi Colwill, Malo Gusto.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Subs: Lucas Bergstrom, Eddie Beach, Marc Cucurella, Noni Madueke, Lesley Ugochukwu, Ian Maatsen, Mason Burstow, Diego Moreira, Bashir Humphreys.

Hatters: Thomas Kaminski, Issa Kabore, Reece Burke, Tom Lockyer (C), Amari’i Bell, Ryan Giles, Marvelous Nakamba, Ross Barkley, Tahith Chong, Elijah Adebayo, Carlton Morris.