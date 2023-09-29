Barkley misses out on Everton reunion but Hatters defender is available

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Luton midfielder Ross Barkley is expected to miss out on a Premier League reunion with former club Everton tomorrow.

The 29-year-old came through the ranks with the Toffees, spending almost 15 years at Goodison Park, where he amassed 150 appearances, scoring 21 goals, winning the first of his 33 England caps in that time as well.

Sold to Chelsea for £15m in January 2018, Barkley now finds himself at Kenilworth Road after stints with both Aston Villa and French side Nice, but after starting against Chelsea and West Ham, a hamstring injury suffered in training has kept him out of Town’s last three matches.

Ross Barkley gets on the ball for Luton against West Ham recently - pic: Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

Asked whether he would be back for the trip to Merseyside, boss Rob Edwards said: “He’s trained the last couple of days, but it’s probably a little bit too soon for him.”

There was better news surrounding club captain Tom Lockyer though, who was missing from Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup defeat to Exeter City after requiring a scan, as Edwards continued: “He’s okay, he’s trained, we managed him yesterday and he’s trained today, so fit for selection.”

With Albert Sambi Lokonga out for a few months after injuring his hamstring, there is still no date set on a return the trio of Jordan Clark, Dan Potts and Gabe Osho, as Edwards added: “They’re all closer, but they’re not anywhere near training with us yet, so they’re still a while.