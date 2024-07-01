Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Midfielder hungry for success with new side

Former Luton midfielder Ross Barkley has targeted winning a trophy with Aston Villa after his hotly anticipated departure from Kenilworth Road to the Premier League club was confirmed this afternoon.

The 30-year-old has enjoyed success already in his career, with one FA Cup triumph while with Chelsea in 2018, also getting his hands on the Europa League and FIFA Club World Cup during his stint at Stamford Bridge, while as a teenage sensation at Everton, he was part of an England U17 side who won the UEFA European Under-17 Championship when beating Spain back in 2010 as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Barkley now has the opportunity to lift some silverware on four fronts this season as Villa could challenge in all three domestic competitions, plus they have Champions League football to look forward to as well, after Unai Emery’s side finished fourth in the table last term. That was one of his main priorities after leaving the Hatters, as he told the club’s official website: “For me, and everyone else at the club and the fans, (the ambition) is to win a trophy. The club came so close last season and were unfortunate. With additions to the already great squad that we’ve got it’s going to be pivotal for the season. Hopefully we can win a trophy.”

Ross Barkley in action for Luton against Aston Villa earlier in the season - pic: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

It will be the midfielder’s second spell in the Midlands, as he was at Villa Park when spending the 2020-21 campaign on loan with the Villains from Chelsea, playing 24 times and scoring three goals. That term the club finished in 11th position, as Barkley has seen just how far they have come in only three seasons, as he added: “Over the last few years the club has made huge strides since I was last at the club. As an outsider looking in, it looked fantastic, and to be a part of that is fantastic for me.