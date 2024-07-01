Barkley targets winning a trophy after leaving Luton for Villa Park
Former Luton midfielder Ross Barkley has targeted winning a trophy with Aston Villa after his hotly anticipated departure from Kenilworth Road to the Premier League club was confirmed this afternoon.
The 30-year-old has enjoyed success already in his career, with one FA Cup triumph while with Chelsea in 2018, also getting his hands on the Europa League and FIFA Club World Cup during his stint at Stamford Bridge, while as a teenage sensation at Everton, he was part of an England U17 side who won the UEFA European Under-17 Championship when beating Spain back in 2010 as well.
Barkley now has the opportunity to lift some silverware on four fronts this season as Villa could challenge in all three domestic competitions, plus they have Champions League football to look forward to as well, after Unai Emery’s side finished fourth in the table last term. That was one of his main priorities after leaving the Hatters, as he told the club’s official website: “For me, and everyone else at the club and the fans, (the ambition) is to win a trophy. The club came so close last season and were unfortunate. With additions to the already great squad that we’ve got it’s going to be pivotal for the season. Hopefully we can win a trophy.”
It will be the midfielder’s second spell in the Midlands, as he was at Villa Park when spending the 2020-21 campaign on loan with the Villains from Chelsea, playing 24 times and scoring three goals. That term the club finished in 11th position, as Barkley has seen just how far they have come in only three seasons, as he added: “Over the last few years the club has made huge strides since I was last at the club. As an outsider looking in, it looked fantastic, and to be a part of that is fantastic for me.
"Playing in the Champions League is a big incentive for me and the club, so I’m looking forward to that. The last time I came, I didn’t play in front of the fans, so I’m looking forward to that. The atmosphere is great, so I’m looking forward to that as well as the Champions League nights. It’s been a long time since the club were in the Champions League, so it’s going to be a massive season.”
