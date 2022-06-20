Barnsley striker tipped to be in line for a return to Kenilworth Road

Cauley Woodrow celebrates scoring for Barnsley

Luton are rumoured to be interested in re-signing former forward Cauley Woodrow.

The 27-year-old currently has one year left on his contract with Barnsley, who were relegated out of the Championship to League One last term.

He began his career at Luton, making his debut in the FA Trophy against Welling United in December 2010, aged just 16 years 12 days, going on to play three time for the first team.

Capped at England U17 level, he was then sold to Premier League side Fulham for a six-figure fee in March 2011.

He made 66 appearances and scored 12 goals for the Cottagers, with loan moves to Southend, Burton Albion, Bristol City and Barnsley, where he scored 19 goals, making his switch to Oakwell permanent in August 2018.

Woodrow, who has also represented his country at U20 and U21 level, was a big reason behind the Tykes play-off charge in the 2020-21 season, finding the net 15 times, but a bad ankle injury restricted him to just six outings after Christmas last term, Barnsley finishing bottom of the league to drop down to the third tier.

With 53 goals to his name from 157 matches in total, Daily Telegraph football reporter Mike McGrath tweeted this afternoon that Woodrow has been given permission to discuss a possible return to Kenilworth Road.

Cauley Woodrow during his time with Luton

Speaking to the Barnsley Chronicle about potentially moving away back in April, Woodrow said: “I am still a Barnsley player.

“I am focused on playing here.

“I have been here four years. I am not going to say I want to leave.

“I will give everything I have for the football club while I am here and my future, at the minute, is completely here.