​Town striker Joe Taylor admitted his barren run for Colchester United had been starting to play on his mind before re-finding his goal touch once more.

The 20-year-old had a brilliant start to life with the U's when joining for the campaign in the summer, as he scored on his debut and then managed six goals in his opening eight matches

He then went six games without getting on to the scoresheet, a month in total, before being back on target in the 3-2 win at Grimsby last Tuesday.

Taylor followed that up with a solo goal at Accrington Stanley on Saturday, which proved to be the winner, making it eight goals in 16 outings so far.

Speaking to the Colchester Gazette, Taylor, who saw manager Ben Garner sacked just over a week ago after the club’s poor start to the campaign, said: "It was nice to get back on the scoresheet.

“I’d be lying if I said not scoring wasn’t playing on my mind but as a forward, you just have to keep making those runs and keep getting into those positions and then eventually, something will fall.

“It was difficult having got off to such a great start and scoring as many goals as I did.

Town striker Joe Taylor has scored two in his last two for Colchester - pic: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

“One game became two games and two became three games and it was starting to play on my mind a little bit.

“But I was still making the runs and getting into the positions; it was either good saves or getting clean contact, but I was very happy to get on the scoresheet.

"It was frustrating and there were times I probably showed it when I could have kept it to myself a little bit more, but it’s one of those ones where you have to keep going and eventually something will fall to you.”

Taylor also revealed he has targets he plans to hit during his loan spell, adding: “Coming on loan here, I set myself goals but it’s only October and there are still plenty more goals to score.