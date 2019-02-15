Barton out to 'derail' Hatters' promotion charge

Fleetwood Town boss Joey Barton wants his side to 'derail' the Hatters' bid to make history at Highbury tomorrow.

If Luton remain unbeaten, they will set a club record of 20 games without defeat, but Barton whose Cod Army team have won back-to-back games leading into the encounter is determined that doesn't happen.

The former Manchester City and Newcastle midfielder's charges were beaten 2-0 at Kenilworth Road earlier in the season, but ahead of this match, he told the Blackpool Gazette: "It is one game at a time; we have another game coming up, Luton at home.

“It will be a good test to see how we are progressing but we don’t fear anyone.

“Luton Town are 19 games unbeaten and are currently on a good run.

"They have lost their manager and have brought in players to get them over the line; so for me they're probably a stronger side than the one we met in December.

"Last time a top six side came to Highbury we beat them.

"It will be a huge test against Luton to see where we are as a team. We go into the match with another opportunity to pick up points.

"It was great to see the lads get the back to back wins, and it was evident in the dressing room last weekend.

"I have confidence that we can derail Luton’s run!"

Meanwhile, Fleetwood leading scorer Paddy Madden has labelled Luton as the ‘best footballing’ side in the division.

He added: “Credit to Luton, I think they are the best footballing side in the league and it shows with them being top of the league.

“They have a lot of very good players. It will be a tough game but we have shown that we can mix it with the higher teams at home especially.

“We are full of confidence and ready for Luton.”