Bees boss left 'surprised' by just how dominant his side were against Luton

Brentford boss Thomas Frank was left surprised at just how dominant his side were during their 3-1 Premier League victory over Luton yesterday.

Although it took the hosts until the early stages of the second half to break through, once they did thanks to Neal Maupay’s close range strike on 49 minutes, they soon added a second through Ben Mee’s deflected header.

Town gave themselves a lifeline when Jacob Brown fired home their first and only shot on target with 14 minutes left, but the Bees swiftly went down the other end and made it 3-1, Shandon Baptiste capitalising on further poor defending to seal the points.

Shandon Baptiste puts Brentford 3-1 up against Luton - pic:Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

A look at the stats shows Frank’s side had 69 percent possession with 27 shots and six on target, compared to Luton’s seven and one as the Hatters were a world away from the kind of defensive display that saw them hold Liverpool to a 1-1 draw recently, only go down 1-0 at Manchester United and then beat Crystal Palace 2-1.

Speaking afterwards, the Brentford chief said: “I think we were on top in this game, definitely, no doubt about that, and it actually surprised me a little bit that we were that dominant throughout the game.

"I still think it’s a fairy tale, I still think it’s two clubs that have got some of the same dreams and ambitions and the way I know Luton work behind the scenes, the way Rob works, I’m convinced they will be in a good place.”

“I’m very pleased with the overall performance, we know we can have one game-plan against a top team like Arsenal, and we know that we can have another game-plan against another top team in Luton, but a different team, a different challenge.

"The way the players executed that is very impressive. We had 70 per cent of the ball more or less, but we had 27 shots, that’s very, very dominant, and I think until their goal they didn’t have a shot, that’s even more impressive.

“The first 30 minutes we didn't create big chances, but sometimes that’s part of breaking down a team. The last 15 of the first half, more crosses, more situations, more half chances, and second half, just continue.