Being stingy at one end and scoring goals at the other is the 'recipe for success' for Luton chief

Gabe Osho was outstanding against Swansea on Tuesday night

Luton boss Nathan Jones believes the stingy nature of his side defensively, plus their increased ability to find the net at the other end means they are developing a real 'recipe for success' at Kenilworth Road this year.

Tuesday night’s 1-0 win at Swansea City was the 12th clean sheet that the Hatters have kept from just 28 league games so far this season.

In total, Luton have conceded 32 times, which includes five during a horror show against Birmingham earlier in the campaign, plus three in a crazy second half to their midweek opponents back in September.

Town have also been far more prolific in the final third this year too, notching 39 goals, which is now just two less than they managed for the whole of last term.

Jones said: “If you can be stingy one end and put the ball in the net at the other end, then it’s a recipe for success.

“We’re evolving. From League Two and League One, we were the most fluent, aggressive, best defensive and best attacking side in the league.

“Then we go up to a different level, I won’t talk about previous, but when I came back it was all about being really hard to beat.

"Solid and developing that culture where we picked up points and survived.

“We did that, then we wanted to become a little more aggressive and expansive, and be a little more adventurous as a positive side.

“We did that and finished in the top half, which was a real progression.

"Now, we’ve become a super aggressive side that wants to score goals.

“Yes, we would like to be a Fulham and dominate possession and be really tight and score the most goals but, with the greatest of respect, they’ve got ten times our budget.

“It’s about progression and we have really progressed.

"Our numbers this year are much better, we’ve got a positive goal difference this year, which is better.

“We’ve scored more, we conceded less, we’ve had good clean sheets and our defensive actions are less because we’re more aggressive in our press.

“So, everything’s better and that’s the main thing.

"Whether it’s marginally better, or categorically better it doesn’t matter, as long as we keep improving, that’s the goal for this year."

One of Luton's stars in midweek was Gabe Osho, the former Reading youngster starting to show some serious form in the heart of Town's defence with another magnificent display, as he grows in confidence with every passing minute.

Jones continued: "He's had to bide his time, he’s been patient, he’s learned, he’s developed, and now he's adding to that.

"We rested (Tom) Lockyer tonight, brought in Reece Burke who was magnificent, we’ve got Sonny Bradley out, so we’ve got real good options in there.

"We’ve kept (Peter) Kioso as we know he’ll play a key part, so it was a wonderful night and they've all played their part but they've got to do that.

"Luke Berry came on and had to do a job for eight, ten minutes, whatever it was and that’s what we do as the margins at this level are so, so tight and we have to come out on the right end of those margins.

"A clean sheet, away, 1-0, wonderful and this place is a difficult place to come as these are a wonderfully technical side.

"For us to limit them to probably one clear-cut chance, shows we had to be good and we were."

With Osho performing so well now, it gives Jones real competition for the system he has adopted this term, Luton now going with three centre halves.

He added: "We think we’ve got six as we believe (Dan) Potts is probably in a three, that’s his best position, left side centre half, so we know we’ve got six in that position that can come into it.

"We miss Sonny’s height and dominance, he’s our captain, but the others have really stepped up.

"Kal (Naismith) has just continued, Burke and Lockyer have been outstanding and then Osho is now developing into something totally different for us, because he's not like the others.