Belgian international apologises on social media after being sent off for the Hatters at Portsmouth

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Kaminski sees red in the first half at Fratton Park

Luton keeper Thomas Kaminski has apologised to his team-mates after they had to play for around an hour with 10 men during their Championship clash at Portsmouth yesterday following his first half red card.

The Belgian international had started the game on the south coast well, tipping Conor Shaughnessy’s header over the bar and then beating away Sam Silvera’s fierce drive, before he and defender Teden Mengi were warned by referee John Busby for taking too much time over a goal kick. When they did so again moments later on the half hour mark, in front of an increasingly animated North Stand, Kaminski was booked for time-wasting, even though it was actually Mengi who was standing over the ball.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That decision quickly came back to haunt one of Luton’s stars of their Premier League season, as he with 34 minutes gone, he raced out of his goal to try and clean a long ball forward, only succeeding in catching Pompey forward Paddy Lane, also cleaning out Connor Ogilvie as well as he looked to reach the rebound. It gave Busby little option but to show Kaminski his second yellow, as the stopper saw red for the first time in his career, with James Shea called on to replace Carlton Morris as he took his place between the posts.

Thomas Kaminski was sent off against Portsmouth on Saturday - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

Despite being a player light, the Hatters went on to give a resolute defensive display in the second period to earn a battling goalless draw and get their second tier campaign up and running with a first point of the season. Writing on Instagram afterwards, Kaminski said: “I apologize for leaving the team with 10 players today, but I'm extremely proud that we managed to secure a point. A huge thank you to all the fans who travelled and supported us - you make all the difference." Skipper Morris showed there were no hard feelings from the rest of Town’s players, quickly replying with: "All in this together TK.”