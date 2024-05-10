Belgian international pleased Luton finally have clarity as Forest appeal is rejected

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Town know where they stand in relegation battle

Luton keeper Thomas Kaminski is pleased the Hatters finally have some clarity in their bid to stay in the Premier League this season with the news this week that Nottingham Forest had lost their appeal over their recent points deduction.

The Reds were contesting a four point penalty received back in March for breaching profit and sustainability rules, a decision that had been hanging over the three clubs involved in the battle to stay up, second bottom Burnley still just about in the fight as well. It had at one point looked like it could spill over to beyond the end of the actual season, but thankfully Forest found out on Tuesday that they won’t have any points reinstated, remaining on 29 for the campaign, which is three above Luton albeit with a superior goal difference.

It means that with two matches to go, the Hatters at West Ham United tomorrow and the Reds entertaining Chelsea in the evening kick-off, all teams now know where they stand once and for all, Town needing a result against the Hammers to avoid relegation, although even if they do, they could still be down if Forest are able to defeat the Blues. Speaking about the news, Kaminski said: “I think it’s good for the league in general that we know what’s going to happen. Now there’s clarity and we can move on from that.”

Luton keeper Thomas Kaminski - pic: Liam Smith

Boss Rob Edwards continued: “Obviously, if things would have been different, we’d be having a different conversation now. We’re still in the mix, we realise that’s a reason why, so we’re still in that fight because of that at the moment.”

Luton head to the London Stadium to take on an out of form side who have been without a top flight win on home soil since February, with four draws in their last five, while on the road, they also shipped five goals in their last two away matches at both Crystal Palace and Chelsea. United are on a run of just one league win in 10 attempts and are saying goodbye to manager David Moyes after it was announced he was leaving the club at the end of the season.

Whether that will affect the opposition and if he believes Luton can still do what seemed impossible and stay up, Kaminski said: “West Ham, they still have good players, they will have to show themselves in front of their own fans as well. It's their last home game, so they will have to be present. We have to believe it. In football there’s crazy things happening, so why not? We have to try and win both games (against Fulham on the final day), but a draw might be a good result.”

