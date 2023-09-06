Belgian international will help Luton add some 'control' in the Premier League according to Hatters boss

Watch more videos on Shots!

​Hatters boss Rob Edwards believes the deadline day signing of Arsenal midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga can help his side have a bit more ‘control' during their top flight matches this season.

​In the three fixtures that Luton have played so far, going up against Brighton, Chelsea and West Ham United, they have averaged just under 34 percent possession per game, yet to pick up a point for troubles.

Looking to rectify that, Edwards swooped to bring in the 23-year-old, who came through Anderlecht's youth academy, going on to play over 71 times for the Belgian Division One club, costing the Gunners £15 in July 2021.

Albert Sambi Lokonga has signed for Luton from Arsenal - pic: David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Lokonga’s stats back up the Town chief's hopes too, as during his six Premier League outings for the Emirates club last season, he had a passing success rate of 94.3%, with 0.8 interceptions a match too.

Starting all six of the Gunners’ Europa League group stages games, he enjoyed a 92% passing success rate, averaging 53.8 passes per game, 0.8 tackles as well.

Then when going to Crystal Palace during January, Lokonga had the Eagles’ highest success rate from anyone who had played over five minutes, with 87.6%, also averaging 1.4 tackles per match.

It is something Edwards has clearly earmarked that Luton need, as so far Amari’i Bell and Marvelous Nakamba lead the way for passes, with 36.7 per game, summer signing Tahith Chong averaging the highest completion rate with 89.2%.

On the midfielder, who was in the directors box for Town’s 2-1 defeat against West Ham on Friday, and has won one full cap for Belgium back in September 2021, Edwards said: “I’m delighted to get him in and had a really good chat with him.

"He’s really keen to come and help us and play, he’s desperate to play football too.

"I think he’s going to be someone who can help us control the game a little bit more, he's going to be able to give us something different from an in-possession point of view, so that’s a real plus.

"He can give us the opportunity to maybe play with a double pivot as well if a certain game requires it, so it gives us some flexibility, some Premier League experience.