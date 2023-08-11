Belgian stopper Kaminski eager to realise his Premier League dream with Luton

​New Town stopper Thomas Kaminski can’t wait to achieve his dream of playing in the Premier League for the first time in his career after joining the Hatters recently.

The 30-year-old has featured in the top division in his home country of Belgium for a number of years, plus Denmark and Cyprus, also featuring in the Champions League when at Anderlecht, while playing Europa League football for Gent as well.

After becoming Luton’s sixth signing of a busy summer when agreeing a move from Championship outfit Blackburn Rovers, there is every chance that Kaminski will get to instantly realise his ambition at the Amex Stadium on Saturday when Town travel to Brighton & Hove Albion for their top flight opener on the south coast.

New Luton keeper Thomas Kaminski - pic: David Horn

It was one of the main reasons Kaminski decided to end his three year stint at Ewood Park and move to Kenilworth Road, saying: “It’s a cliche maybe, but I think the Premier League is the best league in the world.

"To play in the Premier League is a dream for every footballer and I’m repeating a cliche but actually it's unbelievable.”

While at Blackburn, Kaminski was a team-mate of defender Amari’i Bell, who made the switch to Bedfordshire in the summer of 2021 and gave his former stopper some rave reviews ahead of his own decision.

The pair were back in the same team once more at the weekend as Town went down to a 2-1 defeat at Bundesliga outfit Bochum, with Kaminski continuing: “Knowing Luton from playing against them, it’s a well organised team.

"You can see the togetherness on the pitch from the guys and I’ve spoken many times to Belly who was in Blackburn as well.

"He called it home, so that was maybe, to give me the next feeling about the club and it’s the story behind, from hard work towards the Premier League.

"It's the best place for every player to be loved and in an environment when you can work hard, give the best of yourself and give everything for the club.”

Despite being injured for a part

He added: “I had a great time, I came into a really nice club, good people, I had the chance to improve my game.

"I had a really, really good relationship with the goalie coach over there, he made me improve loads of things and I think I leave there as a better person, as a better goalie and they made me ready for the next challenge.

"The injury was hard to deal with, being injured or getting injured is always a wrong time.

"But it also made me realise that there are important things in football when you’re injured as well, to fight back, to get another opportunity.