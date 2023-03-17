Amari'i Bell makes another challenge during the 1-0 win over Bristol City

Luton defender Amari’i Bell is a doubt for tomorrow’s trip to Sunderland after picking up an ankle problem during the latter stages of the 1-0 victory over Bristol City on Wednesday night.

The 28-year-old has been in supreme for Town in recent weeks, particularly when moving to the left-sided centre half role, and has begun Luton’s last 14 league matches, failing to start just two games all season, one due to a suspension.

However, he had to go off during the final moments in midweek after hurting himself when colliding with former team-mate Harry Cornick, the fit-again Reece Burke on in his place.

Bell was able to take the acclaim with the rest of his side after the full time whistle, but when asked whether the Jamaican international would be available, manager Rob Edwards said: “He was just feeling his ankle, so I’ll have to see how he is.

"I’m not sure at the moment.”