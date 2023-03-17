News you can trust since 1891
Bell a doubt for Luton's trip to Sunderland but Clark has a chance of facing the Black Cats

Defender limped off against Bristol City

By Mike Simmonds
Published 17th Mar 2023, 15:13 GMT- 1 min read
Amari'i Bell makes another challenge during the 1-0 win over Bristol City
Luton defender Amari’i Bell is a doubt for tomorrow’s trip to Sunderland after picking up an ankle problem during the latter stages of the 1-0 victory over Bristol City on Wednesday night.

The 28-year-old has been in supreme for Town in recent weeks, particularly when moving to the left-sided centre half role, and has begun Luton’s last 14 league matches, failing to start just two games all season, one due to a suspension.

However, he had to go off during the final moments in midweek after hurting himself when colliding with former team-mate Harry Cornick, the fit-again Reece Burke on in his place.

Bell was able to take the acclaim with the rest of his side after the full time whistle, but when asked whether the Jamaican international would be available, manager Rob Edwards said: “He was just feeling his ankle, so I’ll have to see how he is.

"I’m not sure at the moment.”

However, midfielder Jordan Clark has a chance of being available though after missing the last two matches, including Saturday’s 1-0 victory at Sheffield United, as Edwards added: “Potentially, he’s getting close.”

