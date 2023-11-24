Bell back in contention for Luton but fellow Hatters defender remains 'a number of weeks' away

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Luton defender Amari’i Bell has been declared fit to return for the Hatters ahead of their Premier League match with Crystal Palace tomorrow, although team-mate Reece Burke is still ‘a number of weeks’ away.

The 29-year-old, who had been a virtually ever-present member of the first team in the last two seasons, has been out since the 2-1 defeat at Burnley on October 3 after injuring his hamstring.

Sitting out the last five matches, Bell also withdrew from international duty as Jamaica reached the CONCACAF Nations League semi-finals on away goals after a 4-4 aggregate draw with Canada this week, also sealing a place in next year’s Copa América as well.

Defender Amari'i Bell is fit for the Hatters once more - pic: Christopher Lee/Getty Images

It does mean though that the ex-Blackburn Rovers player is now in contention to take on the Eagles tomorrow and give Edwards a selection boost, as he has been without fellow defenders Mads Andersen, Burke and Dan Potts for large chunks of the campaign.

The Luton chief, speaking during his pre-match press conference held at the University of Bedfordshire, said: “Amari’s done really, really, well so he’s in contention now. He’s fit and able to be involved which is a real positive for us.”

Meanwhile, asked for an update on Burke, who had to go off in the 2-2 draw against Nottingham Forest last month and has been absent ever since, the boss, who confirmed Cauley Woodrow remains sidelined, added: “He’s doing well, he’s outside, he’s been able to join in an early parts of our sessions, but nothing team based yet.