Bell confident that Luton striker Jerome's luck will change in front of goal for the Hatters

Cameron Jerome attempts to win the ball back on Saturday

Luton defender Amari'i Bell is confident that team-mate Cameron Jerome' s luck in front of goal will soon change.

The experienced striker has scored twice in the cups for Town this term, netting against Stevenage on his debut and then in the recent FA Cup third round success over Harrogate Town.

However, he is yet to get off the mark in the Championship, having a strike controversially chalked off against Bournemouth recently for offside and then hitting the post during Saturday's goalless draw with Blackburn Rovers.

With the 35-year-old back on the bench for tonight's trip to Swansea City, Bell said: "It’s unfortunate to be fair, even against Bournemouth when he scored and it got disallowed.

"He’s just not having any luck at the moment, but I’m sure pretty soon he’ll get some of that luck and start scoring some goals."

Jerome was part of a new-look front-line at the weekend with Fred Onyedinma as the pair caused Rovers problems, particularly during the first period.

It was Onyedinma who found the former Birmingham and Cardiff striker for his chance which rebounded of the woodwork, as boss Nathan Jones said: "Fred’s pace and power, Cameron is a bit more orthodox up there, but Fred we know can cause problems.

"We should have been two up at half time, two glorious chances.

"Kal Naismith has to score and I put my life on it with his quality and technique and then Cameron has his chance and hits the post.

"Those are the two best chances of the game and then late on, in the second half, with a bit of communication, Gabe (Osho) has a point blank header, but (Tom) Lockyer takes it off his head.

"So there’s a lot of things that could have happened, but let’s look at the positives, because we’ve had a 10 point month, a difficult month.

"We've come off the back of an enforced break, picked up injuries, picked up certain things, so it’s a wonderful, wonderful month we’ve had and I’m very proud of the position we’re in."

Ahead of this evening's clash in Wales, Bell added: "It’s tough at the moment.