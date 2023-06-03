Bell doesn't think any Premier League team will enjoy coming to a 'daunting' Kenilworth Road

Town defender Amari’i Bell doesn’t think too many of the Premier League sides will relish coming to what he feels is a ‘daunting’ Kenilworth Road next season.

The Hatters reached the top flight for the first time since the 1991-92 campaign on Saturday, beating Coventry City 6-5 on penalties after extra time at Wembley Stadium.

Since arriving at Luton in the summer of 2021, Bell has seen one of the big boys in action at the tightly packed stadium, when Chelsea visited in an FA Cup fifth round tie in 2022, the former Blackburn full back playing the entire 90 minutes of the close-run 3-2 defeat.

However, with the atmospheres generated by full houses against Watford and then Sunderland this term proving a massive factor in the Hatters picking up 2-0 wins in both fixtures, which lead to their promotion, asked whether he thought the ground would be an asset in the top flight, Bell said: “I don't think anyone likes coming to the Kenny.

“When we played Chelsea I don't think they enjoyed it.

"It's home to us and we love it, so it's going to be amazing.

“You go there not in the right mind frame and you can't wait to leave.

Town defender Amari'i Bell celebrates winning promotion with boss Rob Edwards

“We love it and we're going to make the best use of it next season.

"The fans are so close to you and it just feels like they're on top of you.