Bell hails 'resilience' shown by his Hatters team-mates while praising Town's 'fantastic' supporters

Town defender Amari'i Bell speaks to the linesman during Monday night's defeat to Huddersfield

Town defender Amari’ Bell hailed the ‘resilience’ shown by his Hatters team-mates after their superb season ultimately finished with play-off disappointment on Monday night, also paying tribute to club’s ‘fantastic’ supporters as well.

The 28-year-old, who was signed in the summer on a free transfer after leaving Blackburn Rovers, had a terrific individual campaign, starting 40 of the Hatters’ 46 regular season matches, also playing both play-off games too.

He netted one goal, the winner at Barnsley, back in August, and was one of a few who didn’t suffer with injury in the latter stages of the campaign, Town without up to eight players in their two-legged clash against Huddersfield, including one of the biggest misses in 17-goalk striker Elijah Adebayo.

Despite that, Town still reached the top six and pushed the Terriers all the way, beaten 2-1, when they deserved more, especially in the second leg, a host of chances going begging, Bell himself nodding narrowly wide from Allan Campbell’s cross in the second half.

Tweeting after the contest, Bell wrote: “The resilience we showed among the adversity over the course of the season was amazing.

"We hold our heads high.

"To the supporters, you were fantastic right the way through pushing us over the line at times and can’t wait be be back at the Kenny with you #COYH.”

