Bell readying himself for an 'immense' atmosphere during Black Cats decider

Luton defender Amari’i Bell is relishing taking on Sunderland in what he anticipates will be an ‘immense’ atmosphere at Kenilworth Road this evening.

The 29-year-old was part of the Town XI who went down 2-1 at the Stadium of Light on Saturday, when a partisan and incredibly loud home crowd of over 46,000 were a huge factor in the Black Cats heading down to Kenilworth Road with a one goal lead.

Although the gate will be considerably less at Luton’s stadium, you only had to be at the game with sworn enemies Watford last month to see just what kind of noise the Hatters fans can generate when they’re at full volume.

Hatters fans will be ready to cheer their side on this evening

It’s something Bell wants to see tonight too, as he said “The fans are massive, the atmosphere at Sunderland was good, but at the Kenny it’s different.

"It’s a lot tighter, a small ground, when it’s packed out it’s difficult for a lot of teams.

“It was a big derby (against Watford) for them so the fans were right up for it, as were we and it helped us.

"We won the game, so if it helps us again then fantastic.

“We know that the crowd’s going to be immense, they are all the time for us.

"Coming to the Kenny, not a lot of teams want to do that, it’s tight, the crowd are on top of you and they’re lively.

"So we want to use that to our advantage and make sure the crowd are on top of them.”

Bell urged the fans to make the pre-match feeling just as lively as they did when the Hornets were in town too, as Luton's players were roared off even after the warm-up, with those inside the ground making it a real sense of occasion.

It clearly affected the visitors too, who visibly wilted as the game wore on, Bell continuing: “When we go out to warm up, to just look around and it gives you that extra incentive to know that we’re not just doing it for us but we’re doing it for them as well, so it will be great to see them there.

“The noise can help you a lot.

“At times when you’re under the cosh and you need the fans to help you or spur you on.

"You need them to help give that extra 10 percent to run a little bit harder or change the momentum of the game, it can be a very big factor for that.

“At times, I’m kind of in my zone, so I don’t really hear fans whether it’s 40,000, 60,000, whatever.

"Some people can hear them a lot and it helps you, especially when you get corners and you hear the crowd going wild, that just gives you that extra incentive.”

Although the game is hopefully settled by Town during normal time, there is every chance it could go to 120 minutes and even the dreaded penalty shootout.

If that is the case, Bell would be happy to step up, as he added: “Me personally, I’m willing to do whatever it takes to help the team, but I think most of the boys are too.