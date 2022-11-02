Bell satisfied injury-hit Hatters added another point to their tally in Royals stalemate

Town defender Amari'i Bell in action at the weekend

Town defender Amari’i Bell was satisfied that his injury-hit side were able to add another point to their tally during their goalless draw against Reading last night.

The hosts who were already without Reece Burke due to a hamstring injury and the suspended Gabe Osho then lost Sonny Bradley to what looked like a serious knee injury on the half hour, Luton’s skipper stretchered off after landing awkwardly following an aerial challenge.

It got worse in the second period, as with an hour gone, the in-form Tom Lockyer was substituted following a clash of heads with experienced striker Andy Carroll, meaning that the Hatters had to play the last 30 minutes with a back three consisting of James Bree, Dan Potts and Bell himself.

The result, Luton’s sixth draw at home this season, saw the hosts remain just two points from the play-offs, as the wingback said: “It was a difficult game, we knew they were going to come here and make it difficult for us.

“We're pleased that we got a clean sheet, another point on the board, obviously a bit disappointed we couldn’t get the three points, but we’ll take the one.

“We know that whoever comes into the team, whatever position, we’re going to do our jobs and make sure that we battle through the game to the best of our ability.

“I’m not too sure the extent of Sonny's injury, but it seems like we have no luck at the moment, and it seems like when we do pick up injuries, they’re quite lengthy ones.

"So it’s not great, but we’ll deal with it as best we can.

“It was gruelling, we know it wasn’t that good, but to not lose and to still get a point from the game, we’re pleased that it’s another draw.

"We haven’t been defeated, so the unbeaten run goes on.”

Having started in his regular left wingback role, Bell didn’t mind changing position on the night, although was pleased to not have to go up against the imposing former England and Newcastle striker Carroll, as he continued: “I’ve played there a few times now, so I knew that it was going to be an easy transition for me and I don’t really mind filling in there when I need to.

“I was happy that he (Carroll) was on Breesy’s side most of the time, so it was all right for me.

“As long as I’m playing anywhere in the team I’m happy to fill in.

"If I need to fill in there on Saturday (against Blackpool) I’ll do a job there.”

With Town having chances in the early stages of the game through Elijah Adebayo, Harry Cornick and Alfie Doughty, the enforced changes saw the Royals go on to create the better opportunities, Ethan Horvath saving well from Yakou Meite and Tom Ince.

Carroll also put two headers off target, as did substitute Shane Long late on, with Tyrese Fornah’s blast deflected just over after taking a nick off the covering Bell.

Asked whether the outcome was a fair one, the defender added: “We had a few better half chances, which on another day we get the goal, but there wasn't too much in the game and a draw seems a little bit fair.

“We like to get on top of teams and get control in their half and keep on battling too.

"They tried, with the big man up front, Andy Carroll, they tried to find him a lot, but we know it was going to be one of those games.