Bell takes real pride in his return from almost six months out for the Hatters

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Jamaican international was back in the starting line-up at Fratton Park

​Returning Luton defender Amari’i Bell spoke of his own personal pride at being able to get through almost 80 minutes of his comeback match at Fratton Park on Saturday.

The 30-year-old had been out of action since early March, having suffered a serious hamstring injury during Luton’s 3-2 Premier League defeat against Aston Villa, which required surgery and a lengthy period of rehabilitation. Having not featured in any of Town’s pre-season friendlies, Bell was deemed fit enough to take his place on the bench when the Hatters kicked off their Championship campaign at home to Burnley recently, although didn’t come on during the 4-1 loss.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Jamaican international was then installed from the start at Portsmouth on Saturday, in a back three alongside Reuell Walters and Teden Mengi, although that became a back four, Bell dropping into an orthodox centre half role after the interval following the red card to Thomas Kaminski that saw the visitors reduced to 10 men. However, they were able to keep their hosts at arm’s length for the majority of the second period to earn a first point of the season and a rare clean sheet too, as Bell lasted 78 minutes before being replaced by Tom Holmes.

Amari'i Bell on the ball against Newcastle United last season - pic: Liam Smith

During that time, the ex-Blackburn Rovers player showed he had lost none of his composure on the ball, often receiving it under pressure as Town looked to play through the press, also showing the odd glimpse of his ability to drive forward from deep too. Making three blocks and one tackle as Luton kept the Pompey attackers out, it was a welcome return to the starting XI from Bell, who with Mark McGuinness signing from Cardiff City this week, will go some way to easing the defensive problems manager Rob Edwards has had to contend with.

Speaking to the club’s official website afterwards, on how he felt, the defender said: “My legs are okay, good enough. It was a tough test today. Going down to ten men, it’s not what we wanted, but we stayed resilient and got the point, so we’re off the mark now and it’s always a pleasure to do that. It’s my first game in five months, so it was going to be a tough one mentally and physically, but I got there and I’m proud of myself. Pre-season is where you get your sharpness, and for me, I’m way behind the boys in terms of sharpness, not just physically, but mentally as well.

"So to go out there and get some minutes and play like I did, I’m pleased. It’s strange (having your goalkeeper sent off), but you’ve got to be aware of all changes that are made on the field and adapt in that sense. So we did it in that way, we changed our strategy and thankfully it came out okay. It showed a lot of togetherness and that’s what you need in a great team. It’s a point, off the mark now, something to build on, so we go from there.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Discussing why he was taken off when he was, Town still having 12 minutes plus stoppage time to get through, boss Edwards said “We were looking at more loads, how he was running and his stats rather than saying you’re going to get 45, you’re going to get 60. We tried to say, let’s see where he’s at and try to aim for a certain percentage of his normal match load, without being scientific.

"We probably pushed a little bit to the limits, but I think it’s understandable the reason why. Holmesy came on and did great with the header, got caught once in behind, but again Teden (Mengi) was there in position in that moment. It’s difficult for a centre back coming on in a game, we knew we had to do that today, so I’m really pleased with the subs and the impact they had as well.”

With Town being backed by over 2,000 supporters who gave them a fine ovation after the game for what was a battling stalemate, Bell was quick to thank them for travelling to the south coast, adding: “The fans are always amazing. To see them in their numbers after the game was a great feeling and good for me to finally experience it again. So hats off to them and thanks for the support, we look forward to seeing them again.”