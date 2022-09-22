Bell urges Town to make Kenilworth Road a fortress once more following Rovers victory

Amari'i Bell takes a throw against Blackburn on Saturday

Town defender Amari’i Bell has urged the Hatters to make Kenilworth Road a fortress once more after they defeated his former side Blackburn Rovers 2-0 on Saturday.

The long overdue victory, secured by second half goals from Carlton Morris and Reece Burke, ended a run of six matches without a win in front of their own fans for Nathan Jones’ side, seven when taking into account the 1-1 play-off semi-final first leg draw against Huddersfield Town last season.

Bell, who was making his 56th appearance for Luton following his free transfer switch in the summer of 2021, having been released from Ewood Park, took to Twitter to write: “Great win today, superb effort from everyone.

"Time to make the kenny a fortress again.”

Discussing Bell’s performances and those of his back three recently, Jones himself had said: “We play aggressively, we go after teams and to do that we need those moving parts and we need those brave centre halves that are going to step in.

“Gone are the days where centre halves stay and won’t cover, but they’re really brave now.

"They have to be because it’s a brave new world out there.