Wingback bags all three in victory

Luton wingback Benedict Benagr scored an impressive hat-trick as the Hatters U21s beat Northampton Town U21s 3-1 in their behind closed doors friendly at Moulton College yesterday.

The young Hatters, who had both Northern Ireland youth internationals Dylan Stitt and Sam Anderson in their side, plus defender Christian Chigozie, who was on the bench for the first team at Portsmouth on Saturday, started the game well, dictating the play. Town’s pressure paid off too just before the break, Benagr latching on to a driven cross to find the bottom corner.

It was 1-1 at the interval though when the Cobblers levelled, as after the break, Benagr went close to a second, beating the defender and goalkeeper, unable to find the net. Centre half Claude Kayibanda headed a good chance over, before Town restored their lead midway through the half, Benagr’s pressing rewarded when he smashed the ball home. A brilliant save from Luton’s trialist goalkeeper kept the visitors in front, while in the closing stages, Benagr completed his treble with a terrific half volley.

Luton U21s beat Northampton Town U21s - pic: David Rogers/Getty Images

Hatters U21s: Trialist A, Tyrell Giwa, Benedict Benagr, Claude Kayibanda, Christian Chigozie, Paternoster, Dominic Martins, Dylan Stitt, Aribim Pepple, Jack Lorentzen-Jones, Sam Anderson. Subs: Henry Blackledge, Martin Odegah, Charlie Trustram, Isaiah Harvey, Josh Odell-Bature, Harry Fox, Charlie Emery.

Benagr had also been on target as the U18s came from behind to beat Swindon Town 2-1 in their Youth Alliance clash at the weekend. Having lost to Oxford United in their opening game, Joe Deeney’s side had made a positive start to the contest, only to concede with 12 minutes gone. A series of fine saves from goalkeeper Lucas Thomas kept the Hatters youngsters in the game though, while in the second period, Town had an equaliser ruled out as Matt Takawira was adjudged offside.

Luton were level though when Dylan Stitt sent Takawira through and onside this time, he showed excellent composure to cut inside and beat the Robins keeper. With 11 minutes left, the Hatters took the lead as Harry Fox picked out Benagr, who went through on goal and finished well. Town came close to adding a third, before they stood firm in the face of some late pressure to triumph.

Town’s U17s beat SGS Academy 3-1 in a friendly at the weekend thanks to a double from Ed-Okungbowa, with a trialist also on target. Luton’s U16s were also victorious in their Youth Alliance contest, beating Swindon Town 1-0 thanks to Dunn’s first half goal.