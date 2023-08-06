Midfielder Luke Berry scored twice as Luton won the second of their double header against Bundesliga Vfl Bochum out in Germany yesterday.

Fielding an entirely different XI to the opening 2-1 defeat, boss Rob Edwards gave starts to Elijah Adebayo, Alfie Doughty, Allan Campbell, plus youngsters Aidan Francis-Clarke and Josh Odell-Bature.

Town were ahead on 14 minutes when Berry got his first of the afternoon, taking Cauley Woodrow’s pass in his stride and locating the bottom corner.

However, Bochum hit back instantly, Jordi Osei-Tutu’s cross finding Matúš Bero who was able to make it 1-1.

Luton suffered another injury concern midway through the half as Dan Potts went down and was replaced by academy defender Jack Bateson.

After the break, Edwards’ side retook the lead on 70 minutes as Alfie Doughty’s terrific wing-play saw Adebayo tap into an empty net.

Berry then had his brace six minutes later, meeting Adebayo’s cross with an excellent back post diving header to seal victory.