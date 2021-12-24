Berry back for Town's clash with Robins clash but Cornick misses out

Town attacker Harry Cornick

Luton midfielder Luke Berry could make a welcome return to the squad for the home clash against Bristol City on Boxing Day, but attacker Harry Cornick remains out.

The 29-year-old Berry hasn’t featured since injuring medial ligaments in his knee making a block tackle in the early stages of the 1-0 win over Hull in October, curtailing a promising run of form for the Hatters which had led to four goals in just seven appearances.

Cornick, who has notched seven times this term, has been missing with a calf problem since the 2-1 home defeat against Cardiff City on November 27, as when asked about their availability during his press conference today, boss Nathan Jones said: “Berry yes, Cornick no.

"It is a calf injury for Harry and we can’t take any chances with it because he is a pace and power athlete.

"If I had a calf injury back in the day I basically could have played anyway because I wasn’t quick and powerful like he is, but Harry relies on quick twitch fibres so he will be a little bit longer.