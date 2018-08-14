Berry back on the bench for Luton at Baggies

Hatters midfielder Luke Berry has made a dramatic return to the bench for tonight’s Carabao Cup first round clash at West Bromwich Albion.

Boss Nathan Jones has made eight changes for the match, with Sonny Bradley in for his full debut, Glen Rea captaining the side, as just Jack Stacey, Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu and Matty Pearson remain from the side who drew 1-1 with Sunderland on Saturday.

Berry has made startling progress since suffering a dislocated left ankle and a fractured fibula against Colchester in March, a mere 137 days ago.

He was nearly in the reckoning to play a development game against Brentford last week, but boss Nathan Jones didn’t want to risk him, saying: “Luke Berry is another week closer which is real good news.

“The game was probably a week too early.

“If we had that game a week on Monday, we would probably have included Berry, but it was a week too early to test him.

“He’s looking better week in week out, it’s important that we don’t rush him and put him into the game right and when the time is right.”

Hatters: James Shea, Jack Stacey, James Justin, Matty Pearson, Sonny Bradley, Glen Rea (C), Luke Gambin, Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, Andrew Shinnie, Jake Jervis, Harry Cornick.

Subs: Marek Stech, Luke Berry, Elliot Lee, James Collins, Arthur Read, Lloyd Jones, Jack Senior.