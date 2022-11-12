Berry bags a last-gasp equaliser as Luton snatch a point against Millers

Luke Berry salvaged a point for the Hatters this afternoon

Luke Berry came off the bench to score a last-minute leveller and ensure Luton, under interim manager Mick Harford, picked up a late, late point in their 1-1 draw against Rotherham United this afternoon.

With time running out, it looked like the club legend was going to taste a frustrating defeat after taking over following Nathan Jones’ departure for Premier League Southampton on Thursday morning.

However, Berry, who had already had a goal disallowed due to the offside flag moments earlier, was able to guide Jordan Clark's volley into the net from close range to ensure the Hatters registered a seventh draw from 11 home games this term.

How much he knew about it remains to be seen, but the result meant Town didn't go into the World Cup having to stew on a loss.

Ahead of kick-off, Harford made two changes, Ethan Horvath well enough to replace Harry Isted between the posts, while Alfie Doughty came in for Harry Cornick.

After a spine-tingling ovation for the former player, coach, scout, assistant and manager, who has done it all in his Hatters career, when he walked out of the tunnel at the helm for the first time since April 2019, with his name sung with gusto by the home supporters, Harford could only watch as Town got off to the worst possible start, behind after just 55 seconds.

Attacking on the left, the Millers put a ball into the box which Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu unwisely tried to clear with an ambitious backheel, only proceeding to put the ball on a plate for Jamie Lindsay to fire in a half volley that gave Horvath no chance.

Town responded well, Doughty swinging over a cross from the left and Morris seeing his glancing header easily claimed by keeper Viktor Johansson.

Luton still couldn't overly test the visiting stopper, Tom Lockyer getting up well to James Bree's driven corner midway through the half, flashing an attempt over the bar.

Town should have levelled with 28 minutes gone, as they won the ball back inside the Millers half, with Adebayo sent away on the right.

He looked up and rolled the ball across for Morris, faced with Johansson to beat, but the forward dragged his effort, as it didn't even hit the target, Luton's top scorer looking to the sky in frustration.

Hatters then went closer with 35 gone, as another encouraging break saw Campbell stride forward and despite having the unmarked Morris screaming for the ball to his right, quite possibly the better option, went for it alone, seeing his 20-yard blast tipped over by the flying Johansson.

Looking for a fast start to the second period, Town couldn't really get going, with too many through-balls either going through to the visiting custodian or straight out of play, Harford brought on Berry for Gabe Osho just before the hour, switching to a flat back four.

It almost paid off, the midfielder forcing a corner and then Bree's follow up delivery nodded over by Adebayo under pressure from Johansson.

If anything, the Millers looked more likely to extend their lead, with Town devoid of ideas, in what was a desperately flat Kenilworth Road, Doughty conceding a harsh free kick for a handball that only referee Stephen Martin spotted, Cohen Bramall's dipping set-piece gathered by Horvath at the second attempt.

Harford threw on Cornick and Luke Freeman in a bid to try and salvage something, with Doughty finally testing Johansson, his curler seeing the keeper at full stretch to palm behind.

Berry did have the ball in the net, only to see the linesman's flag raised with eight minutes to go, while Freeman took aim, his shot deflecting behind off a defender.

With time running out, the Hatters were level though, a ball headed out to Clark on the edge of the box, and after taking a touch, saw his low volley cannon off Berry’s boot to wrongfoot Johansson and find the net.

Seven minutes were signalled, but there was to be no fairytale ending for Harford, despite the best attempts of Doughty, burrowing his way into the box, only to see Johansson get enough on his strike to prevent the stuff of dreams.

Hatters: Ethan Horvath, Alfie Doughty, James Bree, Tom Lockyer (C), Gabe Osho (Luke Berry 57), Amari'i Bell, Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, Allan Campbell (Luke Freeman 70), Jordan Clark, Elijah Adebayo (Harry Cornick 70), Carlton Morris.

Subs not used: Harry Isted, Josh Williams, Louie Watson, Casey Pettit.

Millers: Viktor Johansson, Wes Harding, Cohen Bramall, Dan Barlaser, Ben Wiles (C Tom Eaves 76), Chiedozie Ogbene (Conor Washingon 89), Jamie Lindsay (Hakeem Odoffin 89), Ollie Rathbone, Lee Peltier, Cameron Humphreys, Peter Kioso (Brooke Norton-Cuffy 46).

Subs not used: Richard Wood, Scott High, Josh Vickers.

Referee: Stephen Martin.

Booked: Harding 19, Barlaser 22, Peltier 47, Doughty 67, Bramall 89, Eaves 89, Washington 90, Norton-Cuffy 90.