Luton triumphed 1-0 at Blackpool this afternoon

Luke Berry's first goal of the season plus a magnificent defensive performance from the Hatters, with Tom Lockyer in particular absolutely outstanding, saw Luton earn a terrific 1-0 victory at Blackpool this afternoon.

With the recalled Berry pouncing for what turned out to be the winner on 57 minutes, Lockyer involved with the assist, the Welsh international then staked a further claim for a place in his country's World Cup squad named on Wednesday with two stunning goal-line clearances as Town somehow kept an eighth clean sheet of the season.

The visitors made three changes from the goalless draw with Reading, Berry in for his first Championship start since March, with Jordan Clark and Carlton Morris also returning, while Lockyer was fit enough to keep his place after going off in midweek.

Town made a bright start to proceedings, as only some loose footing on the slippery surface prevented them not making the most of some decent opportunities in the early stages.

The visitors were then hit by yet another injury on 20 minutes, and in the one area they didn't want it to happen, Dan Potts this time holding his back after making a clearance and although trying more than once to carry on, had to eventually concede defeat, Cornick coming on.

Town didn't let their misfortune hamper the bright start though, winning a number of set-pieces through some good attacking moves, Cornick immediately having one attempt deflect behind, the corner cleared to Amari'i Bell whose left footer was travelling, until hammering into a covering defender.

The hosts couldn't take advantage of Town's reshuffled line-up, Grant Ward's dragged effort on 28 minutes their only real opportunity as Luton, despite switching formations by the minute it seemed, were playing some excellent stuff, the one thing missing that clear-cut chance.

Blackpool did finally have a spell of territory, testing out Luton aerially, but to a man they stood up to the test, Clark in particular not giving an inch in his unfamiliar full back role.

Town somehow weren't in front before the break, Allan Campbell finding the overlapping Cornick whose low cross was destined to be turned in by Elijah Adebayo only for home skipper Marvin Ekpiteta to come out of nowhere and make terrific sliding clearance.

The next attack saw Clark's ball met by Adebayo at the far post with Berry's volley easy for keeper Chris Maxwell, as Mpanzu took aim from 25 yards, fizzing over.

Blackpool's attempts still came mainly from range, James Husband's tame effort dribbling through to Ethan Horvath.

After the break, Luton amazingly managed to keep their opponents out when they looked odds-on to score, in what was to become a second half theme, with one magnificent block from Lockyer, before Horvath parried the follow-up.

Town couldn't get it away though, the Welsh international then clearing off the line as just when it looked like the deadlock had to be broken, Horvath using his legs to deny half time sub Keshi Anderson's low shot after the former Barton Rovers forward was left unmarked at the back post.

The end-to-end nature of the game carried on, Morris unveiling his stepovers and but for Jordan Thorniley's head, would have had a ninth of the season, his curler appearing to be beating Maxwell.

With the Seasider having to go off, the break in play allowed Town to gather their thoughts as Bree sent over the corner, met at the back post by Lockyer for Berry to steal in and stab over the line, the midfielder unleashing a full kneeslide to the delight of the 1,200 travelling fans.

The hosts were almost level moments later though, a deep free kick headed down and met by Gary Madine, who could only divert into the stands.

Cornick might have given Luton some breathing space, bursting away from one challenge, before being caught, just, by a recovering Anderson, as he looked to get in the box.

The Tangerines didn't make the most of a very inviting free kick conceded by Bell on the edge of the box, sub Theo Corbeanu curling high, wide and not very handsome, as the brilliant defending from both sides showed no signs of halting.

First, Morris saw a stretching Husband unleash a long leaver to deflect his effort just wide, before the visitors broke away and this time Campbell was there to throw himself in the way of Jerry Yates' blast.

Luton's top scorer Morris almost picked out the top corner with a fierce curler, before in stoppage time, the Hatters' defence covered themselves in glory once more.

Naturally, Lockyer was involved again, as after Morris's handball went unnoticed, CJ Hamilton struck the outside of the post, before Town's star of the moment pulled off yet another unbelievable last-ditch block to deny Callum Connolly a last-gasp leveller, quickly sprinting over to the away fans at the end to celebrate the victory.

He now faces a wait to see if a plane ticket to Qatar arrives in the post soon, but surely Wales boss Rob Page will have been watching.

Tangerines: Chris Maxwell, Callum Connolly, Marvin Ekpiteta, Jordan Thorniley (Dom Thompson 57), James Husband, Charlie Patino (Keshi Anderson 46, Theo Corbeanu 80), Kenny Dougall, Grant Ward (Callum Wright 71), CJ Hamilton, Gary Madine, Jerry Yates.

Subs not used: Dan Grimshaw, Luke Garbutt, Rhys Williams.

Hatters: Ethan Horvath, Jordan Clark, James Bree, Tom Lockyer, Dan Potts (Harry Cornick 20), Amari'i Bell, Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, Luke Berry (Luke Freeman 75), Allan Campbell, Elijah Adebayo (Cameron Jerome 75), Carlton Morris.

Subs not used: Harry Isted, Louie Watson, Casey Pettit, Conor Lawless.

Referee: Tim Robinson.

Booked: Connolly 51, Berry 65.

