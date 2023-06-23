Berry believes Luton Town can 'cause a few problems' in the top flight

Midfielder Luke Berry is confident the Hatters can ‘cause a few problems’ to sides in the Premier League after signing a new contract to stay at Kenilworth Road for a seventh season.

The 30-year-old is the first of Town's four out of contract players to put pen to paper, with Luton also in talks with Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, Tom Lockyer and Amari’i Bell over extending their stints in Bedfordshire.

Berry, who has made 164 appearances and scored 24 goals across three divisions while at Town, was on target in the penalty shootout victory over Coventry City at Wembley that saw the Hatters reach the top flight for the first time in over 30 years, scoring the fifth attempt in the 6-5 victory.

Now he cannot wait to mix it with the best in English football, as he gets a first taste of life in the top flight, saying: “That (play-off win) was the best achievement of my career, and to do it at Wembley with this group of players made it even more sweeter.

"It was the best day of my career by a mile.

“It didn’t properly sink in until I saw the badges, and who we were playing.

"Our badge was in the mix with all the Liverpools, Man Uniteds and Chelseas, and when you look at that and think, what an achievement we’ve made to be amongst the big teams like that.

Hatters midfielder Luke Berry

"Now we’ve got to try and stay there with them.

“I can’t wait to get back to work now, it’s all about getting pre-season done, having a really good camp and being ready for the season ahead.

"It’s going to be a good test just to see where we are at, and I feel like we can cause a few problems.”

Berry was a regular from the bench since boss Rob Edwards took over, with 13 of his 16 appearances coming as a substitute.

He was full of praise for just what the ex-Watford and Forest Green chief has done to bring Premier League football to the Hatters though, adding: “Since Rob came in, he's been brilliant with me personally, and along with Richie (Kyle) and Trolls (Paul Trollope) they’ve had a real impact on the squad.

"They’ve not transformed it from what was happening previously, but have changed a few bits that have really made us a better team, and that showed in the second half of the season.

“It’s great to sign a new contract.

"I’ve said it in previous interviews but I love playing for the club, I love playing at the Kenny, and long may it continue with all the success we’ve had previously.