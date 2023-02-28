Berry comes off the bench to rescue a point as Luton hit back from 2-0 down against Millwall

Tom Lockyer gets up to win a header against Millwall

Luton midfielder Luke Berry came off the bench to rescue a point as the Hatters fought back from 2-0 down to earn a valuable 2-2 draw against fellow play-off chasers Millwall this evening.

The Lions had looked to be in control of the result, as despite an impressive first half display from Rob Edwards' side, they trailed at the break and then fell further behind early in the second period.

However, Luton showed tremendous character not to accept defeat, and make sure they didn't lose any ground on one of their rivals for a top six berth this term with a stirring comeback.

With striker Carlton Morris declared fit following his shoulder injury suffered during Saturday's 1-0 win at Birmingham City, Tom Lockyer replaced Reece Burke in the only change made by Edwards.

After such an impressive run of over 650 minutes without conceding in the league from open play, Town's sequence came to an end with just four minutes gone, with a goal that was so, so avoidable.

A deep free kick from the monster boot of keeper George Long was headed back to Zian Flemming who took aim from 18 yards.

Yes, it was a true strike, but it was also straight at keeper Ethan Horvath, who somehow let the ball squirm through his grasp and bounce over the line in what was an awful error.

Luton responded well to the early setback though, winning a number of corners, Adebayo heading one over the top, as Town didn't let the early goal affect them, playing some terrific stuff, just unable to create a clear-cut opportunity.

Jordan Clark tried to take things into his own hands on 21 minutes, lashing over from the edge of the box, before the midfielder then beat his man and went for the near post from a tight angle, Long getting a glove to flick it behind.

With Horvath still looking nervy when the ball was in his vicinity, referee Geoff Eltringham, who appeared clearly out of his depth decided to start taking centre stage, with some truly baffling calls, Clark seeing his claims for a penalty turned down after being clearly clipped when reacting quickest to a loose ball.

Marvelous Nakamba then had shouts as well, but it was clear that Eltringham wasn't going to give much, if anything, Luton's way.

The Hatters were inches away from restoring parity with one of the first actions of the second half, Doughty's corner beating Long but crashing against the bar and away.

Millwall's defence threw themselves in the way of the follow-up shots, as they did when Adebayo picked out Morris for a spinning attempt.

Town's mountain got that bit steeper on 52 minutes when a ball was played out to the right wing, an offside-looking George Honeyman picking out Tom Bradshaw to double the visitors advantage, Luton's players left furious with the assistant for not raising his flag.

If one goal had been hard to get, two looked nigh impossible for Edwards' side, but they gave themselves a huge boost on 58 minutes, Amari'i Bell's dangerous low cross met by Cody Drameh at the far post.

His effort at full stretch was brilliantly tripped on to the bar by Long, but Adebayo was alive to the rebound, audaciously flicking into the net to pull one back.

As Kenilworth Road expected a rousing finale, Luton were then quietened somewhat, Flemming sending two efforts flying wide, the second into orbit almost.

Luton's defensive crisis then hit again with 18 minutes left, Gabe Osho going down off the ball and unable to continue, Berry on, Town switching to a back four with the already introduced Fred Onyedinma at right back and Doughty left.

Woodrow, on for Mpanzu, had a go from 25 yards, Long holding on easily, but you felt the neither the players or crowd fully believed an equaliser was on its way as the clock ticked into 80 minutes, especially as the visitors were well into the play-book of seeing the clock down.

However, Luton opted to keep it around trying to maneuvre their opponents out of position rather than just pump it long where the giant Lions defenders were waiting and it worked a treat.

With three minutes left, Clark found Berry who did what he's done countless times, swivelling on the edge of the box and sending a left-footer into the bottom corner for what was a definitely deserved point.

Luton might have even grabbed all three in stoppage time, Doughty's free kick met by Morris, but the striker couldn't blow the roof off the place, his header landing just over.

Hatters: Ethan Horvath, Cody Drameh (Fred Onyedinma 63), Gabe Osho (Luke Berry 72), Tom Lockyer (C), Amari'i Bell, Alfie Doughty, Marvelous Nakamba, Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu (Cauley Woodrow 69), Jordan Clark, Elijah Adebayo, Carlton Morris.

Subs not used: James Shea, Sonny Bradley, Allan Campbell, Joe Taylor.

Lions: George Long, Danny McNamara, Murray Wallace, Jake Cooper (C), Tom Bradshaw (George Evans 76), Zian Flemming (Oliver Burke 83), Charlie Cresswell, Jamie Shackleton (Shaun Hutchinson 76), Ryan Leonard, Andreas Voglsammer (Scott Malone 83), George Honeyman.

Subs not used: Duncan Watmore, Bartosz Bialkowski, Romain Esse.

Bookings: Doughty 19, Roberts 66.

Referee: David Webb.