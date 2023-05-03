Berry disappointed he didn't find the net at Ewood Park again as Luton left frustrated by late Rovers set-piece

​Luton midfielder Luke Berry couldn’t hide his disappointment at not scoring against Blackburn Rovers for the second season running during Monday night’s 1-1 draw.

It was at Ewood Park last term that the 30-year-old made a dramatic first team comeback, thrown on with 31 minutes to go and the visitors trailing 2-0.

He quickly halved the deficit, before going on to snatch a last-gasp equaliser in the eighth minute of stoppage time to salvage a point.

Hatters midfielder Luke Berry

Berry, who was in from the first whistle this time, could and in his eyes should, have been on target just after half time, when a wonderful move on the left saw Carlton Morris find him in the area.

The midfielder, who has made a name for himself by arriving on time to find the net, couldn’t sort his feet out this time, taking a touch, with Rovers defenders back to clear.

Speaking afterwards, Berry, who was starting in the Championship for the first time since March 18, said: “I like this ground, I was just disappointed I didn’t get the goal as I should have scored.

"Other than that, I thought it was a solid 90 and we can push on from there.”

Luton had led through Tom Lockyer’s strike, only to then let the advantage slip with seven minutes left, Hayden Carter heading home.

It came from a corner by Sorba Thomas, whose set-pieces have been a bane for the Hatters all term, his delivery powered into the net by the Blackburn defender.

It was a cause of frustration for Berry, as he added: “I thought first half we were sloppy at times, we couldn’t get to grips with how they were moving the ball.

“They were difficult, the way they passed the ball, the way they moved the ball, interchanged.

"On the transition we were causing problems, it’s just sometimes we were a bit sloppy and were our downfall at times when we gave the ball away.

"That’s why I thought first half they looked better than us at times and we had a bit of a rollicking at half time, then we got going and showed what we’re about.

"Second half we came out strong and I had a really good chance, I should have put it away, but we just showed our quality

“It’s just disappointing the set-piece as we work on that, and we take a lot of pride on that, so I’m sure we’ll look at that.