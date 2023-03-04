Town midfielder Luke Berry is hoping that the Hatters finally start getting the rub of the green when it comes to some dubious officiating decisions that have gone against the Hatters in recent matches.

Just a week ago at Birmingham City, Luton saw forward Carlton Morris on the receiving end of a terrible lunging challenge from defender Marc Roberts which saw the Blues substitute somehow only pick up a yellow card from referee David Webb.

A game later, and Town were then denied a clear-cut penalty by Geoff Eltringham after Jordan Clark nipped in front of Millwall’s Marc Leonard inside the area and was obviously tripped by the visiting midfielder.

Town skipper Tom Lockyer in conversation with referee Geoff Eltringham on Tuesday night

The Lions then scored their second goal early in the second period, although George Honeyman was clearly offside when picking out the unmarked Tom Bradshaw to tap home from close range.

Berry is now looking for Luton to be on the right end of the calls, as he said: “The Carlton one was a disgrace, that was a clear red, we saw it on the bench straight away.

"We all got off the bench thinking it was a pen (against Millwall), and somehow nothing.

"Then I don’t know how far offside it was, it just seems like it’s not coming for us at the moment, but I’m sure it will turn.”

Town will hope that today's game against Swansea won’t be remembered for any refereeing errors, or like the previous time the Welsh side were at Kenilworth Road last term.

That day, Luton were 3-0 up at half time after a terrific opening period, before conceding three goals in 27 minutes after the break as they were eventually held to a 3-3 draw.

Berry, who scored in the first half, before going off just before the comeback started, added: “They're really possession based and I feel like that will suit us if we’re on the press, especially with the small pitch.

"If we can start well, keep on top of them, I think we did a couple of years ago, we went 3-0 up but we’re a lot different team to that now.