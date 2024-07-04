Berry hopes to be remembered by Luton Town fans as someone who 'gave it a good go'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Popular ex-Hatters midfielder discusses his time at Kenilworth Road

Former Luton midfielder Luke Berry hopes he will be remembered simply as a player who ‘gave it a good go’ after ending his seven year stint with the Hatters recently.

The 31-year-old can rest assured his legacy with Town fans will be a bit more than that, as after joining from Cambridge United in the summer of 2017 under Nathan Jones, quickly became an integral part of the Luton team who finished second in the table to reach League One. Having recovered from an horrific ankle injury, Berry then featured heavily in the second half of the 2018-19 campaign as the Hatters won the third tier title, before establishing himself in the Championship as well, helping the club stay in the league and then reach the top flight when scoring one of the penalties in the shoot-out victory over Coventry City.

In the Premier League, Berry went on to make 17 appearances last term, on target twice, as his goal in the 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest saw him make history by becoming the first Luton player to score in all four top divisions of English football. After deciding to end his time at Kenilworth Road and join Charlton Athletic to reunite with Jones last week, when discussing in an interview with the Hatters’ official website about how he would like to be thought of, Berry said: “Just gave it a good go. The main thing was that I was a good person who gave it a good go, I’m not too fussed about anything really.

Luke Berry celebrates winning promotion to the Premier League with Luton - pic: Alex Pantling/Getty Images

“I just like playing football, it’s not really anything more than that, I just like being outside, playing football, nothing else. I really enjoyed my seven years and it's been a great time. I’ve got so many memories that I could go through, but it's been brilliant and I’m just glad that I had this opportunity to play for this club."

Asked if he ever thought he would have played in the top flight when moving to Kenilworth Road all those years ago, Berry continued: “Probably not, no, that was a bit too much of a dream thinking we were going to get to the Premier League in seven years. I definitely thought it was on the up. I definitely knew we would get out of League One and I thought for sure we’ll be in the Championship as the players we had at the time, we had JJ (James Justin), (Jack) Stacey, we had a really good team, but I could never have dreamt about going into the Premier League."

On what it was like to actually achieve Premier League status, and doing so at Wembley in front of 40,000 adoring Hatters fans, Berry continued: “It means a lot to me but because I’ve been here so long, I knew how much it meant to everyone, the fans, the players, the staff, the board, everyone. That was what was on my mind the most, we just wanted to do it for them. It was a brilliant day and I’ll always remember that day, everything about it.

"When I was watching on the bench I could feel how it was for the fans, it was horrible and then when you come on, it was all right, it was so weird. I felt fine, ‘this is actually not too bad now.’ The emotion of sitting there is so draining, just watching, waiting around, you just want to play and thankfully we got it done.”

Although only entering the fray eight minutes into extra time and with the scores locked at 1-1, Berry was to have a vital part to play in Luton getting the job done, as he was Town’s fifth penalty taker during the ensuing shoot-out. Knowing a miss would leave the Sky Blues one kick away from going up themselves, he confidently did as Carlton Morris, Joe Taylor, Marvelous Nakamba and Jordan Clark had done before him, burying his attempt past keeper Ben Wilson, who dived the right way, to make it 5-4.