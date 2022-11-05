Berry makes his first league start since March for the Hatters as Jones makes three changes to face Blackpool
Lockyer fit enough to lead Town’s defence
Midfielder Luke Berry has been handed his first Championship start of the season for this afternoon's trip to Blackpool.
The 30-year-old, whose last start in the league came in the 3-1 win against Hull City on March 19, is one of three changes, with Jordan Clark and Carlton Morris also returning, Tom Lockyer fit enough to start after going off with a head injury in the goalless draw against Reading on Tuesday night.
Out went Sonny Bradley following his knee injury suffered in midweek, with Alfie Doughty also absent, Harry Cornick dropping to the bench where he was joined by youngsters Casey Pettie and Conor Lawless.
Tangerines: Chris Maxwell, Callum Connolly, Marvin Ekpiteta, Jordan Thorniley, James Husband, Charlie Patino, Kenny Dougall, Grant Ward, CJ Hamilton, Gary Madine, Jerry Yates.
Subs: Dan Grimshaw, Luke Garbutt, Rhys WIlliams, Dom Thompson, Callum Wright, Keshi Anderson, Theo Corbeanu.
Hatters: Ethan Horvath, Jordan Clark, James Bree, Tom Lockyer, Dan Potts, Amari'i Bell, Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, Luke Berry, Allan Campbell, Elijah Adebayo, Carlton Morris.
Subs: Harry Isted, Louie Watson, Luke Freeman, Harry Cornick, Cameron Jerome, Casey Pettit, Conor Lawless.
Referee: Tim Robinson.