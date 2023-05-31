​​Luton midfielder Luke Berry insisted that winning promotion to the Premier League on Saturday was a ‘dream come true'.

The 30-year-old has been with the Hatters since August 2017, joining when Town were a League Two side, and had seen them win two promotions ahead of the weekend.

He now has a third under his belt, and easily the most memorable of them all, Luton beating Coventry City 6-5 on penalties to triumph in the Championship play-off finally, witnessed by 85,000 supporters at Wembley.

Describing the feat of going from the fourth tier to the first, Berry, who has made 164 appearances for the Hatters now, said: “This is the best one by far.

"It's totally different, the feeling when you go up in the play-offs, there's nothing like it.

"It’s amazing, going from League Two, we were playing some tricky teams you would say, then we’re on our way up and going, going, going.

"It’s incredible to then come on and help the boys achieve promotion, it's amazing.

Luke Berry celebrates the moment Luton won promotion to the Premier League

"It is a dream come true, I never really thought I'd do it, but it's brilliant."

Berry had started the game on the bench, but as he has done on a number occasions this term, was introduced in the closing stages as Luton hunted a winner.

He went closer than most, heading off target with the final action, before stepping up to go fifth in the shootout.

Although keeper Ben Wilson went the right way, he couldn’t get close to the well struck effort, as Berry added: “I was confident, but it was nervy.

"I was the fifth pen, so I thought I could win it or I could lose it.

"It felt weird because we've done that so many times, two weeks, three weeks, maybe even four.

"It was worse waiting, when I was walking up, it felt just like routine.

