Berry relieved that his injury nightmare has finally ended

Hatters midfielder Luke Berry is relieved to have finally ended eight months of injury frustration by being back out on the pitch once more.

The 26-year-old originally suffered a horrific dislocated left ankle and a fractured fibula during the 2-1 defeat at Colchester in March.

It’ve been looking forward to coming on the pitch for about seven, eight months and it was worth all the wait, it was brilliant. Luke Berry

He made a speedy comeback, playing the last few minutes of the Carabao Cup defeat to West Bromwich Albion in August.

But a separate knee injury curtailed Berry’s recovery, as he only got back into the first team squad this month, making another cameo appearance during Saturday’s 2-0 win over Burton Albion.

On his time out, Berry said: “It was disappointing because I think I was about to play in the Brighton game in the (Checkatrade) Trophy but I got a problem with my knee and I had to get an operation on it.

“It was just really gutting but you get your head down and get on with it.

“The ankle wasn’t too much of a problem as I knew what I was doing.

“The knee was a bit of a blow as I was about to play the next day.

“Since then it’s just about getting down and working and I’m glad I’m back now.”

When Berry finally made his return, having the final few seconds of the 2-0 win over Fleetwood recently, he got a superb ovation from the Kenilworth Road faithful, who have really taken the midfielder to their hearts since his move from Cambridge United in August 2017.

On the reception, Berry said: “It was real special, I’ve been looking forward to coming on the pitch for about seven, eight months and it was worth all the wait, it was brilliant.”

Berry had slightly longer during Saturday’s clash as he confirmed there has been no ill effects from either injury.

He said: “I was running all over the place trying to get a touch, but I’m glad I got one early doors and kept the ball.

“My ankle is fine, you could see I was sliding into all sorts, it was fine.

“I’ve just got to make sure I’m icing it, stretching and keeping things loose.

“After a few months of being out, I think I’ll be back to normal.

“It’s just keeping an eye on everything so I don’t pull anything or stuff like that.

“But whenever you need me, down the Rec, if you want me to play I’ll play.”

Berry is now looking to be involved over a hectic festive period which will see the Hatters play four times in 11 days.

They were in for training on Christmas Day too, as he added: “We did that last year, we try to do everything right to give us the best chance for a win.

“I’ve done it before it doesn’t really bother me.

“We’re with our mates basically, so it’s not too much of a problem.

“It’s a real test, but we’ve got a big squad and we’re ready for it.”