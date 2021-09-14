Berry relieved to be back in action for the Hatters as his double rescues a point at Blackburn

Luke Berry pounces to make it 2-2 at Blackburn on Saturday

Midfielder Luke Berry is relieved to finally be over his injury problems and performing on the pitch for the Hatters once more after his point-saving super-sub cameo at Ewood Park on Saturday.

The 29-year-old had barely featured during pre-season after suffering a calf problem which was to keep him out for the first six games of the season too.

But, after getting over 60 minutes in the development team’s 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace U23s last week, he was then included on the bench for the trip tp Blackburn Rovers at the weekend.

Berry’s impact was to prove absolutely vital, as introduced with an hour gone and the Hatters trailing 2-0, he slid in to prod home Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu’s cross with 17 to and then popped up in the eighth and final minute of stoppage time, showing wonderful composure to make it 2-2 and salvage a draw.

Speaking afterwards, he said: “It was really good, it was something I've been working on all over the break.

"I came back really fit, so it was a bit of a shame I kept on getting little calf niggles, but I was excited to get out there and two good goals.

"It's been tricky as over the summer I worked hard and then the first week something happened, it's one of them.

"It's just strengthening up and I feel like now I've looked after my body and my body should withstand a good 30, 40 game of the season now, so hopefully I can keep it going.”

On the instructions that boss Nathan Jones gave him prior to entering the field, Berry continued: “He told me to change formation and just enjoy myself, so that's what I was trying to do.

“It's mainly trying to swing the game a bit, it was a bit fifty-fifty and I think after that the game swung in our favour.

"The one (goal back) was key.

"I was saying before I came on, if we can get that one, the crowd get nervous, they get nervous, they drop a bit deeper and then suddenly we’re in the ascendancy, we're looking more like the team that's going to win.

“That's what it was, they did have a few breakaways which you expect, but sometimes you've got to get a bit lucky, and it paid off in the end.

“They dropped a bit deeper and I thought it helped us get the ball long, get it to Cam (Cameron Jerome) and off him.”

Berry's equaliser was exactly that, as the Hatters patiently worked an opportunity for Mpanzu again, whose dinked ball into the box was met with a perfect cushioned header by Jerome, for Berry to steal in, control exquisitely on his chest and then finish expertly.

The midfielder said: “We work on that, we do loads of shooting drills, getting across your man with the first one.

“Second one, Pelly's done a lovely ball, when I watched it, I thought that's a great ball from Pell.