Berry thankful for support after terrible injury

Hatters midfielder Luke Berry has used social media to show his appreciation for the level of support received after his serious ankle injury this afternoon.

The 25-year-old caught his studs in the turf when going in for a sliding challenge inside the opening five minutes of the 2-1 defeat at Colchester United, in what was a truly sickening sight for those in attendance.

He was taken to hospital for what was confirmed as a dislocated ankle and possible fracture, as writing on Twitter, Berry, who has made 38 appearances, scoring eight times since signing from Cambridge United in the summer, said: "Thank you everyone for the messages of support really appreciate it, means the world. These things happen the only thing to do now is get high on morphine."

A number of Hatters players, including Danny Hylton and James Justin tweeted their support, as did former Luton midfielder Cameron McGeehan, who was with Berry at Cambridge and himself broke his leg when playing for Town in a game against Portsmouth in January 2017.

Team-mate Jordan Cook wrote: "We’re all thinking of you mate @LukeDBerry," while ex-Hatters star Keith Keane added: "Gutted to hear about @LukeDBerry injury top lad n top player wish you a speedy recovery mate."

Meanwhile, another former Luton player, Danny Green, who broke his leg for Luton at Northampton in April 2016, added: "Just saw the news about Luke Berry! Gutted for him. I know first hand what a injury like that feels like. I hope he is ok!"