Berry to miss Luton's trip to QPR while Jones confirms Covid contact forced Thorpe out of Wales U21 squad

Town midfielder Luke Berry is out of tomorrow's game with QPR

Town midfielder Luke Berry remains the only absentee from the Hatters squad for their trip to QPR tomorrow.

The 29-year-old, who has four goals already this season from only seven appearances, injured his knee during the 1-0 win over Hull City recently and has misses the last three matches.

Speaking about his recovery, boss Nathan Jones said: “Luke’s probably the only doubt we've got really in terms of still recovering from his medial injury.

"That’s a blow really as he’s been in really good form and goals from midfield are difficult to come by at any level.

"So when you’ve got a goalscoring midfield player out, it’s a little bit of a blow but we'll be in good shape, everyone’s stepped up physically and we’ve had a good few weeks."

Jones also confirmed that it was a Covid issue that saw recent signing Elliot Thorpe have to fly home from his time with the Wales U21 squad this week, rather than an injury, as he continued: "He was in close contact with someone who tested positive for Covid.

"He was unfortunate, he was on the plane and going over, but these things happen.

"In respect of doing everything right by the protocols, he was pulled out of the game."

Town go into they game on the back of a week off due to the international break though and Jones was pleased to get some time to rest and work the players, ahead of nine Championship matches in the next seven weeks before the FA Cup third round.

He added: “It’s always good to get a break.

"Championship games, whatever form you’re in, whatever shape, you like to get a point where you can rest them up.

"We’ve done some good work this week, we’ve had some prep leading into tomorrow’s game, so it’s given everyone a chance to rest up and to physically and mentally recharge, for a big run of games now.

"To just mentally switch off, that’s the biggest thing.

"We’ve worked with them, we always try to do good work with them, try to use it for the right things in terms of a mental and physical rest, but also a little bit of structural work, a little bit of physical work for those that need it.